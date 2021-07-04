Karanvir Bohra Wishes Father On His B'day With Throwback Pics; Calls Him 'a Handsome Hunk'

On the occasion of the birthday of Karanvir Bohra’s father, Mahendra Bohra, the actor shared a bunch of unseen pictures of his father on social media and wished him a happy birthday. As the actor shared the birthday post, he even received tons of wishes from all his fans.

Karanvir Bohra wishing his ‘handsome hunk’ father on his birthday

Karanvir Bohra recently took to his Instagram handle and shared throwback photos of his father, Mahendra Bohra in order to which him on his birthday. In the first picture shared by the actor, his father can be seen sporting a shirt and striped pants along with a tie. In the next one, his father was seen wearing a tee along with trousers and a cowboy hat. In the last one, he added a recent image of himself sitting with his parents.

In the caption, Karanvir Bohra referred to his father as ‘a handsome hunk’ and wished him a happy birthday. He further revealed that he got the 'style' from his father.

Several fans liked Karanvir Bohra’s Instagram post and sent birthday wishes for his father. One of the fans referred to him as ‘the original cool cat’ and a ‘rockstar in every way’. It was also stated how his dad was ‘way cooler’. Some fans also poured in love for his father by adding heart symbols in the comments section. Check out some of the fans reactions to Karanvir Bohra’s birthday post for his father.





Karanvir Bohra recently arrived in Mumbai and shared this news with all his fans through his post in which he was seen sitting in a car sporting a sleeveless white shirt. In the caption, he mentioned how he hadn’t slept for 48 hours and didn’t even want to sleep for the next few more hours as he missed Mumbai so much. His post received numerous reactions from fans asking him why he looked so tired and asked him to take a rest for a while. Some others warmly welcomed him to the city and praised him for how smart he looked in his photo.

IMAGE: KARANVIR BOHRA'S INSTAGRAM

