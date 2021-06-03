Karanvir Bohra Wishes His ‘darling Mommie’ On Her Birthday, Shares An Old Family Pic

Karanvir Bohra recently shared a cute post on social media on the occasion of his mother’s birthday that included some of the most beautiful memories he spent with her. He also added an unseen photo of the entire family. The actor also dropped in an adorable birthday wish for his mother and also received tons of wishes for his mother through his fans on social media.

Karanvir Bohra’s birthday post for his mother

Karanvir Bohra recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a bunch of photos that included some of the cutest memories of him with his mother. In the first one, he can be seen clicking a selfie with his mother while standing next to her and sharing a good laugh with her. The actor was seen wearing a cool blue and black checkered shirt with a white sweater on it while his mother was seen in a stunning black velvet suit with golden embroidery. In the next one, he added a photo of his mother wearing a black jacket along with a black scarf around her neck and standing next to a clear water body. In the next one among Karanvir Bohra’s photos, the actor added a glimpse of his mother sitting behind the camera and exploring how a shot was filmed through a camera. In the end, he posted a nostalgic photo of his family where his father, mother and his sister can be seen sitting beside him on a bench of a park.

In the caption, he referred to his mother as his ‘darling mommie’ and wished her a happy birthday. He also stated that no love could match the love of a mother to a child and vice versa.

Numerous fans took to Karanvir Bohra’s Instagram post and sent adorable birthday wishes for his mother while many others complimented him and stated that the photos he posted were so ‘lovely’. Many others also poured in heart symbols and heart-eyed emojis in the comment section to depict how much they loved his photos and the love between him and his mother. Have a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Karanvir Bohra’s Instagram post.

IMAGE: KARANVIR BOHRA'S INSTAGRAM

