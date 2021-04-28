Karanvir Bohra Wonders What Baby Milk Products Tastes Like; Shares Curiosity With Fans

Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava? actor Karanvir Bohra is a proud father of three daughters and he never misses a chance to spend some time with his children on his social media. Recently, the actor got curious about baby milk while feeding his newborn daughter and took to Instagram to share his curiosity. Check out Karanvir Bohra's Instagram post revealing his newborn daughter.

Karanvir Bohra's new baby- Nessa

Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu gave birth to a baby girl in December last year and named her Gia Vanessa Snow Bohra. The 38-year-old actor took to his Instargam to share a photo of his newborn baby in his lap and feeding her bottled milk. In the pictures, Karanvir can be seen tasting the milk for himself wondering something about his newborn.

He wrote in the caption that children smell very tasty. He continued writing that it must be because of the milk and proceeded to ask his daughter calling her 'Nessa' if he can try out some of the milk himself. Check out fans' reaction to Karanvir Bohra tasting baby milk.

Netizens' reaction to Karanvir's post

Fans could not help but adore the father-daughter duo in the new Instagram pictures. Several fans flooded the comment section with love and laughing emojis while many wrote 'so cute' under the post. One fan hilariously wrote that it appeared as if Nessa was looking at her father saying 'that is my milk'. Others wished Karan for good health for him and his family.

Pic Credit: Karanvir Bohra IG

Karanvir Bohra's Instagram posts with his kids

The television actor constantly posts about his family on his social media and his kids are quite popular among his fan following. Recently, he shared a video where his daughter Vienna can be seen sweating it out with her father and even surprised her father after doing 40 push-ups with him. Check out some of Karanvir Bohra's photos on Instagram here.

Karanvir Bohra's shows

The actor gained popularity on the small screen with shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?, Shararat, and Naagin 2. The actor also acted in Bollywood movies in minor roles such as Mumbai 125 KM and Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna and Kismat Konnection. He also appeared in several reality shows over the years like Nach Baliye 4, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6.

Promo Pic Credit: Karanvir Bohra IG

