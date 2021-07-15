Karanvir Bohra's Daughter Achieves THIS Cute Milestone; Actor Calls Her 'relentless Doll'

Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu are the parents of twin girls and recently welcomed their third daughter, Gia Vanessa Snow. They have been sharing adorable glimpses of her on social media for all their fans. The actor recently dropped in an adorable video of their little most and showcased how she achieved a milestone the other day by crawling for the first time.

Karanvir Bohra’s daughter Gia crawls for the first time

Karanvir Bohra recently took to his Instagram handle and posted a video clip in which he can be seen encouraging her youngest daughter, Gia to crawl towards him. The video later depicts how the entire family gathers towards the little one as she begins to crawl on the bed. In the caption, he hailed for his daughter and wrote, “What a milestone, 14th July she started crawling, she fell down a couple of times, but still got up again and reached her goal… my relentless doll.”

Several fans took to Karanvir Bohra’s Instagram post and dropped in cute compliments for him and his daughter. Many of them praised them for how cute they looked together while some others stated how it must’ve been a ‘priceless joy’ for them to see their daughter crawl for the first time. Many fans also poured in love for them by adding hearts symbols and flying kiss emojis in the comment section. Have a look at some of the reactions to Karanvir Bohra’s video on Instagram and see how his fans sent loads of love his way.

As Karanvir Bohra keeps his fans delighted by sharing glimpses of the fun and quality time spent with her daughter, he posted yet another video of one of her daughters. In the video, the actor was seen at a dentist clinic while one of his daughters, Vienna stood beside him holding his hand the entire time. In the caption, Karanvir Bohra stated how daughters were the best and added how the compassion they have for their parents was ‘unparalleled’. His daughter’s cute gesture received tons of reactions from his friends as well as his fans who gushed over the beautiful bond of father and daughter. Some fans also stated how it was a touching moment and referred to his daughter as ‘sweetheart’.

IMAGE: KARANVIR BOHRA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.