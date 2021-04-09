Karanvir Bohra’s Newborn Gia Interrupts His Romantic Silhouette Challenge With Wife Teejay

Karanvir Bohra took to his Instagram handle on Friday, April 9, to hop on the bandwagon of the 'Silhouette Challenge' with his wife Teejay Sidhu. However, their version has a hilarious twist, all credit to their newborn daughter Gia Vanessa Snow. The video began with the red filter on, andTeejay was seen taking her top off and throwing it on Karanvir's hands. As the 'Put Your Hand My Shoulder' track started to play in the background, Kaaranvir romantically gestured Teejay to come to him who was peeking at him from behind the bathroom door. However, they get interrupted by the voice of Gia crying and Teejay rushed to check on her 4-month-old baby. The video was then cut to Teejay holding Gia in her arms and Karanvir looking at them through the door.

Karanvir wrote in the caption "This 'Silhouette Challenge' will remain a challenge till my kids don’t grow up.... when will I get to put my head on your shoulder @bombaysunshine". Karanvir's failed attempt for silhouette challenge gave his friends and followers a good laugh. Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor and couple's good friend Pooja Banerjee comment "Hahahaha awwwyeeee lobe you guys" to which Karanvir replied "ha ha ha" with a laughing emoticon. Chotti Bahu fame Srishty Rode commented with several laughing emoticons. While his followers had a good laugh out of the video many also complimented Karanvir Bohra's new baby and one wrote "She's so cute.. looks same as bella", referring to his 6-year-old daughter.

More of Karanvir Bohra's photos with his daughters

Karanvir Bohra's Instagram posts are proof that he absolutely adores his daughters. From teaching them the importance of paying respects to Sun God to braiding their hair to spending easter with them, Bohra has shared all the endearing moments with his Instagram family. He recently shared a video with his twin daughters Bella and Vienna while pouring water outdoors as they pay respect to the sun god.

The little ones were seen in matching pink nightdresses and Karanvir was seen in shorts. Karanvir mentioned the benefits of regularly offering water to Sun God and how it helps to be disciplined and maintain body, mind, and spiritual balance. However he mentioned his daughters still didn't understand the meaning of it but were excited to feed water rice, and sugar to the Sun and Bella called it popcorn for some reason. Check out such endearing moments of Karanvir Bohra with his daughters-

