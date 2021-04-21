Karanvir Bohra's Sweet 14th Anniversary Wish For Wife Teejay; "crossed Double 7-year Itch"

Television actor Karanvir Bohra recently celebrated his wedding anniversary with his wife Teejay Sidhu. The actor took to his Instagram to wish his wife and shared an adorable video. While sharing the video the actor used the lyrics of the song Jaane Kyun to express his feelings. See the adorable video here.

Karanvir Bohra celebrates his 14th wedding anniversary with his wife Teejay Sidhu

The video shared by Karanvir on his reel section was a compilation of several different videos. The first video showed the couple running around and playing with a cherry blossom tree. The second video showed the actor stealing a kiss from his wife, while the third video showed the duo working out together and having fun. The actor wrote quoted the lyrics of the song Jaane Kyun from the movie Dostana to express his feelings he further wrote " This song says everything that we are and what I feel about you, my love... Happy 14th Canadian Anniversary" and tagged his wife as he shared the video.

The actor also shared a picture of the duo to commemorate the occasion. While sharing the picture he wrote " Tu jab jab mujhako pukare... crossed the double 7-year itch sweaty.... happy 14th Canadian anniversary darling It really feels like I’m still dating you, the love, the tiffs, the cuddles the *** (ahem!) Sab Om Namo Shivaya, Aur upar se 3 deviyon ka papa because of you...I love you so much my darling". Take a look at the picture here.

Fans react to Karanvir Bohra's videos with wife Teejay Sindhu

Fans filled the comment section with wishes for the actor on his anniversary. One fan wished the couple and wrote a comment asking the couple to produce more beautiful kids. Another fan commented that Karanvir and Teejay were their favourite couple, While another fan wrote that every time the actor posts something with his wife he gives them major couple goals.

The couple recently welcomed a baby girl together in December 2020. The duo already has two twin daughters Vienna Bohra and Raya Bella Bohra. The actor posted a video and expressed his joy in becoming a father to three girls. Karanvir wrote "You can't even imagine the bolt of happiness going thru my veins...I can't believe that I'm a father of 3 girls....yahooooo! Life can't get better than this, imagine ruling the world with these 3 queens in my life... Thank you, God for all these angels you have sent! I'll take the best care of them because they are my #teendeviyaan... My #laxmi #saraswati #parvati".

Source: Karanvir Bohra's Instagram

