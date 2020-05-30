Karanvir Bohra's 'Candy Challenge' With Twins Win Bhumi's Heart, Latter Calls It 'cutest'

Karanvir Bohra has been actively sharing his quarantine shenanigans with his children.The actor recently shared an adorable video of Bella and Vienna playing the ‘Candy Challenge’. Amid fans showering love on the twin's ‘cute banter’, Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar too chimed in the comment section and dropped in a heart-warming compliment for the kids. Bhumi Pednekar wrote: “This is so sweet, the cutest banter ever”. Take a look at the video shared:

Also Read | Karanvir Bohra's Family Prepares Food Packets To Help Needy People Amid Lockdown; Watch

Also Read | Ramayan: Karanvir Bohra Finds Man 'dancing' In War Sequence; Watch Hilarious Video

As seen in the video shared, Karanvir and Teejay can be seen piling two bowls with candies and placing them in front of the girls. Karanvir and Teejay asked Bella and Vienna not to eat any candies until they return from the bathroom. The twins agreed to the condition, however, the waiting game wasn’t exactly easy for them.

After one point in the video, Bella can be seen reaching out to the bowl and lunging forward to touch the candies. With the video shared, the caption read, “Bella and Vienna's Candy Challange! Everyone was asking us to do the #candychallenge, so finally, we did! 😄 Our Mom and Dad left candy and marshmallows in front of us and said not to eat any until they got back. Do you think we ate any or no? And out of two of us, who do you think was more tempted to touch the candy? 😉”

Also Read | Karanvir Bohra Explains Why He Felt ‘bad’ Playing Viraj In 'Saubhagyavati Bhava'

What's next for Bhumi Pednekar?

Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Bhoot- Part One: The Haunted Ship, which chronicles the thrilling adventures of a man, who is stuck in a haunted ship. Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, the movie was bankrolled by Dharma Productions.

The actor will be next seen along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in the historical film Takht. Directed and bankrolled by Karan Johar, Takht is expected to hit the theatres in 2021. She also has Durgavati in her kitty which is the Hindi remake of the Anushka Shetty starrer Bhagamathie.

Also Read | Ramayan: Karanvir Bohra Finds Man 'dancing' In War Sequence; Watch Hilarious Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.