Karanvir Bohra's Twins Gang Up Against Him; Actor Turns To His Newborn For Support

Karanvir Bohra recently shared a video clip of himself trying to defend himself in front of his twin daughters as they ganged up against him. The video also gave a glimpse of how his daughters kept telling him to apologise to their mother for bullying her. Karanvir Bohra’s video received numerous reaction from his fans who stated that they were left in splits after watching his cute daughters trying to gang up against him.

Karanvir Bohra asks the little one for support as his twin daughters gang up on him

Karanvir Bohra recently took to his Instagram handle and posted this funny video clip of himself with his daughters and wife. In the video, the actor can be seen speaking to his twin daughters while they can be seen accusing him of bullying their mother and forcing him to apologise to her. On the other hand, Karanvir Bohra’s wife, Teejay Sidhu can be seen capturing them all and laughing throughout. Further in the video, Karanvir Bohra’s twins also stated that their mother was doing her best and yet he was bullying her while he can be seen trying to figure out why was the gang war happening against him. His twin daughters later ask him to say sorry to their mother and as he opposes and asks for an apology from his wife instead, leaving the daughters frowning. He then picked up his third baby in his arms and asked her to support him against the gang war while his wife kept laughing behind the camera.

In the caption, he stated that his third daughter was the only one on his side. He also shared that his twins and his wife ganged up against him as soon as father’s day was over. He even shared hashtags such as ‘twins dad’, ‘father of three’ and ‘fatherhood rocks’.

Many fans took to Karanvir Bohra’s Instagram and dropped in heart symbols in the comments to depict how adorable the video was. Many of them also added laughing emojis under the post and stated how ‘cute’ and ‘awesome’ his video was. Some of them also referred to Karanvir Bohra’s daughters as a bundle of joy’ and wished them God’s blessings. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Karanvir Bohra’s Instagram post.

IMAGE: KARANVIR BOHRA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.