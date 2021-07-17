Karanvir Bohra's Wife Teejay Pens A Heartwarming Note As Daughter Gia Turns 7months Old

Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu are the parents of twin girls and recently welcomed their third daughter, Gia Vanessa Snow. As their little baby girl recently turned seven months old, her mother Teejay went down memory lane and shared how she prepped herself for her delivery. She even stated how she remembered the day of her birth, like, it was yesterday and revealed how she’d been celebrating her every day.

Teejay Sidhu’s heartfelt note for Gia Vanessa Snow as she turns 7 months old

Karanvir Bohra’s wife Teejay Sidhu recently took to her Instagram handle and posted a cherishing piece of video in which she depicted glimpses of how these seven months went by with her youngest daughter, Gia.

In the caption, she reminisced how she felt when she was about to have her and wrote, “Before delivering this baby, I wondered if I'd be as excited as I was the first time around. That time was magical! Everyone was SO excited to meet the new baby (babies)! I bought so much stuff, 'just in case,' and so did everyone in the family! It's like we couldn't be ready enough!” Stating about the preparations she did before delivering her third baby, she stated, “This time around, I bought a few outfits and a pack of diapers. Really, that's it. The lack of 'stuff' made me wonder if I was being fair to this child. Would everyone would be as excited about her birth? Would I? It was a genuine apprehension I had. I hoped my heart would do justice to her arrival. Turns out, it did! And everyone else was overjoyed, too, when she got here!

Sharing her experience while having her, she added, “She was an easy birth, arriving within 2 hours while chants and mantras played in the background. She entered the world, curious and cheerful. I held her and thought, 'What a beautiful, perfect little baby!' I felt the same heart-bursting love I had felt for her sisters.. the love, excitement, post-birth exhilaration.. it was all there!” In the end, she wished her baby girl a happy seven months stating, “My beloved #daughter, I remember this day like it was yesterday. And we've celebrated you every day since. Happy 7 months, sweetest...”

The moment her post surfaced on the internet, many fans wished her and her little one a happy seven months. Many of them also complimented on her baby and stated how ‘cute’ she looked while, some others sent loads of blessings to the baby. Even Karanvir Bohra took to her Instagram post and stated, ‘7 months flew away like this’. Take a look at some of the reactions to Teejay Sidhu’s Instagram post.

