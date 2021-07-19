Karanvir Bohra's Wife Teejay Shares Before And After Pics From Her Daughter's Delivery

Karanvir Bohra’s wife, Teejay Sidhu is living in nostalgia for the past few days as she’s been sharing a couple of her memories from the time she delivered her baby girl. As she gave birth to her third daughter, she recently celebrated her daughter turning seven months old. She also shared her look from how she looked when she had her and how she looked post 7 months of her birth.

Teejay Sidhu’s transformation from then vs now

Teejay Sidhu recently took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture of herself with her youngest one who recently turned seven months old. In the photo, they can be seen posing together for a professional baby photoshoot. In the caption, she went down the memory lane and reminisced the time when she was born and stated how the picture that she posted the other day was from the time she delivered her baby girl and added how the photo she shared recently was captured after seven months. Stating about how these seven months went by, she wrote, “Before and after.. yesterday vs today! Yesterday's pic.. a day after delivery, both tired from our 9 month journey. Today.. 7 months later, more rested, more fresh, and our hair has grown! Yay! (And I even managed to throw on some make-up!) Haha! This time has gone by in a blink. As much as the first few months wear you out, I still wish I could go back to them. It is just so so amazing watching a little human grow!.” She also stated how she was loving this new phase in life and added, “But I love the phase we're in now, too. Babies become so fun at the 6 month mark.. and this one had such a great time at her photo shoot!.”

Karanvir Bohra took to her Instagram post and complimented them by referring to them as his ‘cutie pies’. Many others dropped in cute words of praise for the mother-daughter duo and stated how they were amazed to see that she was glowing after her delivery. Some of them also stated how she was an inspiration to them while the rest of others poured in hearts emojis to express their love for her. Take a look at some of the reactions to Teejay Sidhu’s Instagram post.





Teejay Sidhu shared her picture from the time she just gave birth to her daughter, Gia. She stated in the caption how her daughter was 22 hours old when this photo was clicked. She also stated how it was ‘probably the most glamorous hospital’ she had.



