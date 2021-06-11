Karanvir Bohra's Wife Teejay Shares Her 'fav Place' At Home With Newborn Gia Vanessa Snow

Amid lockdown relaxation in Mumbai, Karanvir Bohra's wife Teejay Sidhu shared her favourite place at home with her newborn, Gia Vanessa Snow. On June 11, Teejay took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures with Gia, wherein the latter is seen sleeping in Teejay's arms. Sharing adorable pics of Gia Vanessa Snow, Karanvir Bohra's wife said, "home is still favourite place.. this place.. on the sofa.. with my sweet babygirl".

Karanvir Bohra's wife Teejay talks about her 'fav place' at home

As seen in Teejay Sidhu's Instagram post, she shared three adorable pics with Gia Vanessa Snow. While Teejay is seen in a no-makeup look, the little munchkin naps on her mother's body, wrapped under her arms. Teejay Sidhu's Instagram caption read as "The city is opening up again, parks and restaurants are open again, people can go to coffee shops again. I'm glad all that is happening. I do step out, but home is still favourite place.. this place.. on the sofa.. with my sweet babygirl". She further added, "@thebabysnowflake (It's so hard to resist biting her #cheeks!!)".

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers were quick to share their response in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Lovely looks n thoughts expressed", while another added, "Mam u dont fail to define evry single definition of mom n daughter. very cute". A fan commented, "This is so beautiful and definitely she's kept you on your toes, your tee says it all. Nevertheless, such moments need to be treasured". Take a look at some more fans' reactions.

Recently, Teejay Sindhu shared an adorable picture of Gia sleeping on the former. Teejay said, "Yes I know, I should put her down. But I can't. This is her favourite spot.. it's where she gets the best sleep!". Sidhu further added, "I love feeling her soft baby breath on my shoulder. Sometimes hours pass like this. She sleeps, I watch Bold and Beautiful! I tell myself I'm doing it for her, I'm letting her sleep comfortably. But I'm equally doing it for myself". "I want to hold onto her for as long as I can. Every single moment is precious", Karanvir Bohra's wife concluded.

IMAGE: TEEJAY SIDHU'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.