The untimely death of popular TV personality Sidharth Shukla was as sad as it was shocking. After his demise, his fans and colleagues, expressing disbelief, shared heartfelt messages on social media. In one such message, paying tribute to the late actor, TV star Karanvir Bohra’s wife, Teejay Sidhu, wrote about the 'heartbreaking loss.'

Teejay Sidhu’s tribute to late actor Sidharth Shukla

Teejay Sidhu recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a black and white picture of Sidharth Shukla, who passed away due to cardiac arrest on 2 September. In the caption, she penned a note stating how the actor’s demise was a heartbreaking loss for his close ones and praying for his soul. She said that one tends to take time for granted about certain things in life thinking that one has a lot of time ahead but no one knows when "time will run out".

Her caption read, “We all tend to take 'time' for granted.. we'll meet our friends when we have time.. or when THEY have time.. but we never know when 'time' will run out.. and there is none left. @realsidharthshukla You should've had lots of time still. What a heartbreaking loss.. for your family, your friends, your fans, for the industry. In spite of being at the top of your career, there was still much to do. And unfair for it all to be cut short. May the angels carry you to God, friend.. we surrender you to the arms of the Almighty now.. to his loving embrace.. May He give strength to all who love you. You will be so missed..(sic)”



Celebrities and fans commented on Sidhu’s Instagram post, expressing their grief over Shukla’s demise. Agreeing to what Teejay wrote, a fan stated, "So well said ma'am we take time and people around us for granted. We just realized it's worth after such episodes. We need to learn to treasure the moment while another one sent prayers stating ‘This is really sad but we'll keep him in our prayers and wish everyone to do so may his soul rest in peace condolence to his closest friends and family'. (sic)"

Take a look at some other reactions to Sidhu's post:



(Image: Teejay Sidhu/Sidharth Shukla/Instagram)