Karanvir Bohra's Wife Teejay Takes A 'beautiful Little Walk'; Says ‘go Breathe It In’

Teejay Sidhu, wife of Karanvir Bohra has gained massive popularity for her fun and quirky social media posts. She recently dropped in yet another one in which she showcased a glimpse of herself while she enjoyed a beautiful walk in the rain. She even urged her fans to go out and enjoy the rain instead of taking the weather for granted.

Teejay Sidhu’s beautiful walk to the gym

Karanvir Bohra’s wife, Teejay Sidhu recently took to her Instagram handle and shared two of her selfies with all her fans in which she can be seen showcasing her gleeful smile while listening to music.

In the caption, she shared how she went to the gym while walking in the rain and stated, ”The journey is the best part, even better than reaching the destination! So in this case, the destination is the gym.. I'm trying to reach but I have go cross this outdoor walkway. It's a beautiful little walk through the rain! Ahh! How lovely the monsoons are!” Stating further about how people tend to stay inside during the rains and added how they should come out and enjoy the rains, she wrote, “We sometimes take this weather for granted, and think if it's raining, let's just stay inside. But I say get out there.. go breathe it in, feel it on your face! It's nice, right?”

Many of the fans took to Teejay Sidhu’s Instagram post and dropped in sweet compliments for her statinga how she looked ‘pretty’ in her latest photos. Many of them also stated how much they agreed with what she wrote in her caption and added how dancing in the rain was the best feeling. Some of them also stated how she was ‘the most beautiful lady’ both inside out and dropped in hearts and heart-eyed emojis to express their love for her. Rest all others poured in fire emojis to depict how her photos were full of fire. Even Teejay Sidhu’s husband and actor, Karanvir Bohra took to her Instagram post and praised her by stating, “Hmmmmmm..... resolution of this picture is awsome, “ while another celebrity artist, Sara Arfeen Khan complimented her on how she had a lovely smile. Take a look at some of the reactions to Teejay Sidhu’s Instagram post.

IMAGE: KARANVIR BOHRA FACEBOOK

