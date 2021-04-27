Karanvir Bohra's Wife Teejay's Late Anniversary Post Is Heartwarming; Fans Go All Hearts

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu are one of television's most adored couple. The couple celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary a few days ago on April 14. Parents to three daughters, Karanvir and Teejay had taken to their social media handles to wish each other on their anniversary in the sweetest way possible. A week after their anniversary, Karanvir Bohra's wife Teejay Sidhu took to her Instagram account to pen an emotional note dedicated to her husband and shared that she was supposed to post this a few days ago.

Teejay Sidhu's Instagram post for husband Karanvir Bohra

Sharing a series of two pictures, Teeja penned, "Us.. a tiny little word with so much meaning. In a world where relationships have become so fragile and so expendable, I'm grateful for 'us'.. for this solid foundation that I can always count on.. the foundation upon which we built our little family. (Little one was sleeping!) This is what's real, what's most precious. 'Us' is the example our children will follow for their future relationships. Thank you, sweety, for the best adventure ever, for 14 amazing years, for building 'us' with me."

The first picture is from their wedding from 14 years ago in which the young couple is looking back at the camera with Teejay dressed in a heavily embroidered red bridal lehenga and Karanvir dressed in a cream coloured sherwani. The other picture shows the couple in a similar pose but this time they also have their twin daughters in the frame. She also added a PS note at the end of her caption that read, "I was supposed to post this a few days ago, sorry!"

Netizens react to Teejay Sidhu's Instagram post

Fans were all hearts for Teejay Sidhu's latest post and flooded her comment section with heart and starstruck emojis. Television actor Sara Khan also found the post adorable and dropped some emojis on the picture. Fans and followers wished the couple a happy anniversary and blessed them to stay together always. Take a look at the comments below:

A look at Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu's anniversary posts

The couple went back and forth on social media to display their love for each other and shared many pictures and videos to wish each other on their 14th anniversary. A day after their anniversary, Karanvir had taken to Instagram to share a recreated picture of one of their wedding photos and expressed that he cannot believe that they have already spent 14 years of their lives together when their relationship feels as fresh as it was all those years ago. Check out some of these posts below:

About Teejay Sidhu and Karanvir Bohra's new baby

The couple welcomed a baby girl in December 2020 whom they have named Gia Vanessa Snow. The couple were already parents to two twin girls Vienna Bohra and Raya Bella Bohra.

