Karenvir Bohra Recreates His Wedding Photo From 14 Years Ago; Shares Pictures

One of television's most loved couples Karenvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, April 21. The couple who is parents to 3 daughters wished each other on their wedding anniversary in the sweetest way possible. A day after their anniversary, Karenvir Bohra took to his social media page to share a then and now picture with his wife Teejay Sidhu.

Karenvir Bohra recreates wedding photo

The Shararat actor recreated a picture from his wedding that was clicked 14 years ago. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "How it was vs how it’s going 14 years.... happy Canadian anniversary darling." The first picture shared is one from their wedding in which the young couple are looking back at the camera while dressed in their bridal attire. The second picture was a recent click of the couple in which they have imitated the same pose that was clicked on the day of their wedding.

Netizens react to Karenvir Bohra's wedding picture

Karenvir's latest recreated picture received a lot of love on the internet. Netizens were glad to see that their romance is still as fresh as it was 14 years ago and blessed the happy couple to stay together always. Many users wished them a happy anniversary and called them "Goals." Celebs like Tahira Kashyap, Vahbiz Dhorabji, Adaa Khan among many others also commented on the pictures and wished the couple a very happy anniversary. Take a look:

A look at Karenvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu's anniversary posts

On Wednesday, April 21 Karenvir posted a goofy yet romantic video of himself and his wife and shared how the lyrics from Dostana song Jaane Kyu aptly defines their relationship.

On the same day, he posted a picture of himself hugging his wife and shared that he cannot believe that they have already been together for 14 years and he feels that they are still at the dating stage.

Karenvir's wife Teejay Sidhu also shared a loving post on Instagram to celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary. She shared some mushy pictures of the two with a quirky caption to express her love for Karenvir. Check out Teejay Sidhu's latest post.

The couple recently welcomed a baby girl together in December 2020. The duo were already parents to twin girls Vienna Bohra and Raya Bella Bohra and shared that they are blessed to be parenting three daughters.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Karenvir Bohra Instagram)

