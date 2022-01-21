Karenvir Bohra took to his Instagram account to show his fans and followers how he finds a 'different reason to fall in love' with his wife, Teejay Sidhu every day. The actor shared a video in which he and his wife can be seen dressed in festive attire as they are about to leave for a wedding, but their kids wanted Teejay to sing to them and she can be seen sitting and playing an instrument for the little ones before she and Karanvir leave. The video received heaps of love from fans, who lauded the loving relationship they duo share.

Karenvir Bohra shares an adorable video of his wife Teejay Sidhu

The actor headed to his Instagram account and shared a cute video featuring himself and his wife. He used the song Fall in Love with You by Montell Fish and gave his fans couple goals. In the caption of the post, Bohra mentioned that the couple was all set to leave for a wedding when their kids wanted their mom to sing them a song, and she never refuses. He also hilariously mentioned that she cannot remember the words to the songs and Sidhu mentioned she really needed to learn the words in her comment on the post.

In the video, Teejay Sidhu can be seen in a glamourous red and gold ethnic outfit, as she sits on the bed and plays her children a song with a huge smile on her face. Bohra captioned the post, "Everyday I find different reasons to fall in love with you. @bombaysunshine.... We had to leave for a wedding but the kids wanted Mom to sing to them. She never refuses them. (Even if she can't remember all the words!)" Teejay's comment read, "Awww you were spying on me again, sweety!! 😄 But lovely video!! And yes, I really need to learn all the words to the songs they love!"

The couple often shares glimpses from their life together as a family online. Karenvir recently included his entire family in one of the latest Instagram trends. The family seemed to have gathered around the dinner table and decided to make a reel. The caption read, "Family that eats together... Makes reels together."

