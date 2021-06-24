Karenvir Bohra Woke Up With A Tattoo On His Chest, Courtesy Of His Twins; Check Out

Karenvir Bohra is one doting dad and it is quite evident with all the adorable pictures and videos with his daughters that he posts. The actor recently shared his own version of a ‘I woke up like this’ picture and it is one of the best so far, with special additions made by his twin daughters. Take a look at the picture that the actor shared and find out what he had to say.

The actor took to his Instagram feed on June 23, 2021, and shared a couple of selfies. Karenvir had a bunch of little stickers, put on his chest which was something done by his twin daughters, Bella and Vienna. He mentioned in his caption that the toddlers did this while he was asleep, and he woke up looking like this.

The caption read, “Woke up like this... LITERALLY. My children @twinbabydiaries tattooed me with their stickers while I was sleeping... and I kinda like their style.... thinking should I get a tattoo? Pls suggest what kind?" More than 17k people have liked the pictures shared by the actor, while his friends and fans are having a fun time in the caption, reacting to one of the stickers which says, ‘Trash King’. Take a look at the comments here.

Picture of Karenvir Bohra's twins and younger daughter Vanessa

The actor loves spending time with his daughters and his gram is flooded with pictures and videos of him with the three. Recently, on Father’s Day, Karenvir Bohra shared a picture from a photoshoot with his daughters. He wrote, “There is something special and beautiful about being a dad of daughters - I think it's something only another 'girl dad' could understand. Couldn't feel more blessed for choosing me to be your daddy, thank you my #holytrinity. I love you”.

His wife, Teejay Sidhu also shared a family picture of all the five on her Instagram on Father’s Day. In a heartfelt caption, she mentioned that the girls are blessed to have Karenvir as their father. She penned, “When it comes to Dads, our children couldn't get a better one than you… This has always been one of the things I've loved most about you - how kind and attentive you are. You've always been like that with me… caring about the littlest of things... and now you are the same way with our #daughters. And it really touches me”.

