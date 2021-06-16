Karenvir Bohra's Kutub Minar Wins Big At Berlin Indie Film Festival, Leaves Him Elated

Karenvir Bohra recently did a film titled Kutub Minar and it has won big at the Berlin Indie Film Festival. The actor is elated to see the film doing well with the critics and shared a video, as he made the announcement to a group of people and also shared how they reacted. Take a look at the video he shared as well as his expressive caption.

Karenvir Bohra announces the win of his film Kutub Minar

The actor took to his Instagram on June 16, 2021, and posted a video as he made his way to the top platform of the gym to announce the news. Bohra recently starred in the movie along with Minissha Lamba and Tridha Choudhary, which was recently screened at the Berlin Indie Film Festival. It won the Best Feature Film award at the May 2021 edition of the festival.

The actor wrote in his caption, “It’s a big deal for me! My film #kutubminar scored at a global level! @berlinindiefilmfestival. I announced it at the gym, I could not contain my excitement! I wasn’t expecting much but found it strange nobody was bothered that there’s a guy standing here and shouting”. He expressed how people went on to do their workout, without taking a note that there was someone making an announcement. Bohra found it quite surprising, that no one was happy or annoyed by it.

He further added, “No one questions what’s happening, what am I doing? No one even says, ‘Hey you, shut up! We’re trying to exercise here!’ Is nobody curious anymore? Or are people so wrapped up in their own little worlds, they shut out everything going on around them?”. Karenvir then mentioned that the lack of reaction hasn’t affected his happiness, and concluded by writing, “Still, it didn’t diminish my happiness. I’m on top of the world”.

The post has received over 14k likes since it was shared on Instagram. A long list of Bohra’s fans and followers congratulated and wished him for the win, in the comments under the post. Some of them dropped the clapping and heart emojis, in abundance.

