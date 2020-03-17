Karishma Tanna Has Aced The Perfect Spring Look With THIS Lovely Outfit

Karishma Tanna is currently winning hearts in the Hindi version of Fear Factor known as Khatron Ke Khiladi. She is reportedly giving a tough fight to all the contestants on the show. Karishma Tanna was last seen in the movie Sanju and also enjoys a massive fan following on her social media.

However, Karishma Tanna is also known for her sartorial choices. Be it western or traditional, the actor does not fail to make heads turn with her stylish outfits. Karishma Tanna recently took to her social media to share a lovely picture wherein she can be slaying the perfect spring attire. Check out the picture.

Karishma Tanna has made a stylish statement with her spring attire

In the picture, Karishma Tanna can be seen looking lovely in a full sleeve white top. She has paired it with a stylish thigh slit blue flared jeans. Karishma Tanna has opted for minimal makeup while keeping her wavy locks open.

Karishma Tanna has also kept it simple with the accessory as she has just opted for a single neckpiece. Karishma Tanna has complemented the entire look with her white sneakers. The Naagin actor has also opted for black glares.

Karishma Tanna on Neha Dhupia controversy

Karishma recently attended a fashion show wherein she was quipped by the media on the controversy faced by Bollywood actor and Roadies judge Neha Dhupia on her recent statement on the show. Karishma Tanna said an actor is always vulnerable to online trolling. She also added that that though Neha Dhupia has been subjected to merciless trolling on the internet, Karishma is sure she handled it professionally and maturely.

Neha Dhupia also broke her silence on the controversy recently. Neha had also expressed her views about the situation through an open letter posted on her social media handle. In the post, she expressed that she does not support any form of violence in any relationship but also noted that she is saddened over the harassment which her family & close friends are currently facing.

