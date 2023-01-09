'Karishma Ka Karishma' Actor Jhanak Shukla Engaged To Boyfriend Swapnil; See Photos

'Karishma Ka Karishma' star actor, Jhanak Shukla who played the titular role in the series, is now engaged to her boyfriend Swapnil Suryawanshi. The actor shared a set of pictures on her Instagram handle on Monday from her engagement. In a series of posts, the actor shared many pictures with her family and fiance Swapnil.

Jhanak Shukla, 26, can be seen dressed in a pink kurta set, meanwhile, her fiance can be seen sporting a cotton kurta. The couple, in candid pictures, can be seen all smiles. They also posed with their families. Jhanak's photos also featured her mother and actor Supriya Shukla.

Sharing the photos, the actor wrote, "Finally making it official. Hogaya Roka."

Many reacted to Jhanak's Roka post. 'Balika Vadhu' fame Avika Gor commented "Congratulations." 'Kum Kum Bhagya' star Sriti Jha wrote, "Congratulations" with red heart emojis.

Check out the pictures below:

Swapnil Shukla , who studied mechanical engineering, is a fitness trainer by profession. Jhanak has shared many pictures with him on her Instagram handle.

Check out a few of their pictures and videos below:

Jhanak Shukla aka Gia Kapoor from 'Kal Ho Na Ho'

Jhanak Shukla, the daughter of filmmaker Haril Shukla and actor Supriya Shukla, started her career as a child actor. She is famously known for her role as Karishma in the TV Series 'Karishma Ka Karishma', where she played the role of a robot girl. Jhanak was also part of the popular series 'Son Pari' and 'Hatim.'

In 2003, the actor played the role of Gia Kapoor in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Kal Ho Na Ho.' Gia was the adopted sister of the film's lead Preity Zinta.

Currently, she works as a Lifestyle blogger and often shares pictures and videos on her Instagram handle to keep her fans updated.