Karishma Tanna Checks 'big Tick On Her To-do List' As She Learns How To Ride A Bike

On Jan 3, Wednesday, Karishma Tanna shared that she has finally learned how to ride a bike. The actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of pictures and videos of her riding a bike. Sharing them, Karishma Tanna penned, "A big tick on my to do list". She also revealed in her caption, "Always wanted to learn how to ride a bike. And I finally did it". Take a look at Karishma Tanna's Instagram post.

Watch Karishma Tanna learn how to ride a bike:

In the above Instagram post, Karishma Tanna shared three images and three videos from her recent adventure. The actor was spotted in a black graphic tee paired with blue denim pants. Karishma also wore a helmet for her safety and sported tinted sunglasses and a pair of sports shoes. Karishma Tanna was spotted riding a black and blue Pulsar 220. She also shared a picture with her trainer Sumit Pol.

As seen in the caption, Karishma Tanna thanked Sumit for teaching her how to ride a bike. She said, "Thank u @sumitpol82 for teaching me and being patient". She also shared with fans that learning a bike was on her 'to-do list' for a long time. Further, in the videos, Karishma Tanna was spotted riding the bike smoothly on the busy streets of Mumbai. She also mentioned in the caption, "Swipe right to see me ride ðŸ˜Ž #love #riding #bikergirl". Check out Karishma Tanna's photos and videos.

Fans call Karishma 'stunning'

Fans and followers of Karishma Tanna went gaga over the actor's video. One of the users commented, "Whaoo girl you are on a fire", while another added, "i love your beautiful riding motorcycles". One of Karishma Tanna's fans commented, "Wow @karishmaktanna In a bike Wow fantastic so great". Another comment on Karishma Tanna's photos read as "Beautiful and superb stylish Karishma". More than 70k Instagram users liked Karishma's Instagram post. Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image credit - Karishma Tanna's Instagram comment section

