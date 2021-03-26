Karishma Tanna Compares 'being In Relationship' To 'being Sick', Explains How

On March 26, actor Karishma Tanna took to her Instagram handle to share a meme that hilariously compared 'being in a relationship" to "being admitted in a hospital". She reshared the story which was shared by fashion designer Sandeep Khosla. The meme read that "Being in a relationship is similar to being in a hospital in India" as people tend to ask if "it's serious". indicating they want to know if the relationship is a serious one and if a person is very ill in the case of "being in a hospital". Karishma Tanna added three laughing emojis for the meme.

Karishma Tanna compares 'being in a relationship' to 'being in a hospital'

A peek into Karishma Tanna's Instagram handle

Recently Karishma Tanna posted photos in a pair of trendy tie-dye athleisure wear. She wore a crop top with a pair of high-waisted joggers with slits. She paired the look with white sneakers and a chunky watch. She left her hair open for the photos. Karishma's photo received more than 125,000 likes.

In another picture, the actor shared a monochromatic look with her fans. She wore a brown trench coat style dress and a pair of knee-high brown boots. She finished the look with a pair of gold-rimmed black aviators. The post received 100,000 likes.

In another picture, she was seen sitting on a rainbow patterned swing. She posted three pictures of herself enjoying on the swing. She wrote "Happy Child" in the caption. Karishma wore a beige top with a pair of denim ripped jeans. The picture received more than 120,000 likes.

In another post, she asked fans if they related to her Sunday "mood". Karishma Tanna wore a white tee that read "Netflix and Naps", indicating she felt like relaxing after a long week. She completed her outfit with a pair of blue denim ripped jeans. Karishma decided to keep her hair open for the picture. The post received more than 130,000 likes.

Karishma Tanna shared her Airport "vibes" with fans on March 21, 2021. She wore an oversized shirt with a pair of blue ripped jeans. Since she was at the airport, she donned a mask. Her hair was styled in a half-up bun. She finished off her look with a pair of sunglasses and a sleek silver watch.

(Image courtesy: Karishma Tanna Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.