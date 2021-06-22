Karishma Tanna Gets The First Jab Of COVID-19 Vaccine, Urges Everyone To Get 'their Shot'

Actor Karishma Tanna took to Instagram to share the news of getting vaccinated. Karishma shared a photo of herself getting the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine. Karishma even wrote a message for everyone as she shared her photo.

Karishma Tanna gets the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine

Karishma Tanna took to her Instagram to share the news of getting the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In the caption, she wrote, “One step at a time #vaccinated, I urge everyone to get themselves registered and get their shot. Together we will bounce back. #covid19 #fightcorona.” Take a look at her post below.

Netizens showered immense love on Karishma’s post. Several users praised her for raising awareness about the vaccination while several others requested her to take care after getting the first dose. Check out some of the comments below.

Centre opened the COVID-19 vaccination drive for the age group of 18 years to 44 years from May 1, 2021. Recently, Prime Minister announced that the vaccine will be made available for free from June 21, 2021. India launched the world's largest vaccination drive against Covid-19 on January 16 this year. Since then, celebrities are helping in spreading awareness regarding the significance of vaccination. They are offering assistance in arranging resources as well as trying to spread hope and positivity while fighting the second wave of coronavirus. Bollywood actors are constantly reminding everyone to follow all the safety precautions laid by the government and try to stay at home as much as possible.

Karishma Tanna's social media presence

Karishma Tanna is very active on Instagram and keeps her fans updated about her daily life. Recently, she took to Instagram to share a photo of a fundraising campaign called Mission Oxygen India and urged everyone to join hands for the fundraising event. She said, "India is living its worst nightmare, and every day it breaks my heart to see people struggle for Oxygen.

Come forward and join hands with @missionoxygenindia and help raise funds to meet the demand for oxygen in India.

Reserve your Monday evening at 7 pm for #HopeForO2 a fundraising event on the official website of missionoxygenindia, and become an active participant in curbing the crisis of shortage of oxygen." Have a look at her post below.

IMAGE: KARISHMA TANNA'S INSTAGRAM

