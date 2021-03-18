Karishma Tanna Is Glowing In The Beautiful Throwback Thursday Pictures; Take A Look

Naagin 3 actor Karishma Tanna took to Instagram to share a throwback Thursday picture. In the picture, she is basking in the warmth of the sunset as she stands at a terrace enjoying the beautiful view. She is wearing a creme coloured knitted sweater and has kept her wavy hair open. She also carried a small handbag with two or three chains accompanying the look. The actor has clearly kept her fans awestruck with her simple yet poignant looks, wearing a beautiful smile with it. The picture has received over 78k likes within hours of posting. Take a look a the picture and see what fans and followers have reacted to it below.

One Instagram user wrote, "Karishma ka Karishma". Another wrote, "Cuteness overload". One user wrote, "Super cool girl." One user wrote, "Madam, it's not so cold." At the same time, many users are reacting beautiful and fire emojis to the pictures.

Karishma Tanna dazzles Instagram with her photos

Karishma Tanna regularly updates her fans with several fashion statement looks and fitness videos on Instagram. Her presence in Indian television and movies has surely won her a lot of acclaim from fans and followers. Recently, she gave her fans another fitness boost on Tuesday. She was seen back in the gym and sweating it out working her muscles with heavyweights. She wrote on Instagram, "In Process of gaining my muscles back. I can do it @pawanjatwa #reels #gym #addiction #love #weights". Take a look at the video here.

In another one of her fitness videos, she is seen struggling to lift a 55lb dumbbell while doing weight lunges and making a hilarious poker face. Karishma posted the video, in which she wrote, “And I am back with the goofiness with my poker face guru @rohityson. #fitness #longgap #trying #process #legs #weights #reels.” Take a look at the video.

Karishma Tanna on the work front

The actor was last seen in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 where she won the season title. She is also currently working on an untitled web series. She recently featured in the music video alongside actor Ritwik Bhowmik titled Qatra for Sony Music, which is sung by Stebin Ben, with music by Sanjeev Chaturvedi and directed by Mudassar Khan. Take a look at the music video here.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.