Karishma Tanna Looks Every Bit A Diva In These Short Dresses, See Pics

Karishma Tanna is a popular Television actor, known among her fans for her uber-cool style. She is one of the most popular celebs who is often praised for her amazing fashion sense. Karishma Tanna's Instagram is open proof that she loves experimenting with new trends and looks. Check out the actor's best of short dresses from her wardrobe.

Co-ordinating Dress and Boots

In this Instagram post, Karishma Tanna stunned in a blue shiny dress. The short dress is co-ordinating with her similar design boots. Karishma looks glamorous in the wavy hairstyle.

ALSO READ | Karishma Tanna’s Dainty Outfits Are Must-haves For Spring Season

Christmas Dress

Here, Karishma Tanna is seen in a one-sided off-shoulder and floral printed green and yellow outfit. She complimented her look with a lovely neckpiece. She also opted for ornamented sandals. The tinted sunglasses are adding more to the glam factor.

ALSO READ | Karishma Tanna Is A Ray Of Sunshine In These Stunning Yellow Outfits

Summer Co-ords

Here, Karishma Tanna is spotted slaying this quivering look effortlessly. She stunned in a yellow crop top, paired with shorts of the same design. To complete the look, Tanna opted for black glares and white flip flops.

ALSO READ | Karishma Tanna's Stunning White Outfits To Take Fashion Inspiration From | See Pics

Netted Sleeve

In this look, Karishma Tanna sported an all-white co-ord set. The dress had ruffle details like a one-sided netted sleeve. Karishma opted for a messy bun with statement earrings. She completed her look with black pumps.

ALSO READ | Karishma Tanna's Casual Looks Are All The Fashion Inspiration You Need Today

Tucked Denim

Here, Karishma Tanna is seen enjoying the sunny days. She wore a white top with a ripped denim skirt, tucked inside the body con top. She accessorised her look with white sketchers.

Promo Image Credits - Karishma Tanna's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.