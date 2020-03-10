The Debate
Karishma Tanna Looks Every Bit A Diva In These Short Dresses, See Pics

Television News

Karishma Tanna is all set to be a part of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10'. She is also known for her stunning style game. Here are some of her pictures in short outfits

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna is a popular Television actor, known among her fans for her uber-cool style. She is one of the most popular celebs who is often praised for her amazing fashion sense. Karishma Tanna's Instagram is open proof that she loves experimenting with new trends and looks. Check out the actor's best of short dresses from her wardrobe. 

Co-ordinating Dress and Boots 

In this Instagram post, Karishma Tanna stunned in a blue shiny dress.  The short dress is co-ordinating with her similar design boots. Karishma looks glamorous in the wavy hairstyle.   

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on

ALSO READ | Karishma Tanna’s Dainty Outfits Are Must-haves For Spring Season

Christmas Dress 

Here, Karishma Tanna is seen in a one-sided off-shoulder and floral printed green and yellow outfit. She complimented her look with a lovely neckpiece. She also opted for ornamented sandals. The tinted sunglasses are adding more to the glam factor.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on

ALSO READ | Karishma Tanna Is A Ray Of Sunshine In These Stunning Yellow Outfits

Summer Co-ords 

Here, Karishma Tanna is spotted slaying this quivering look effortlessly. She stunned in a yellow crop top, paired with shorts of the same design. To complete the look, Tanna opted for black glares and white flip flops. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on

ALSO READ | Karishma Tanna's Stunning White Outfits To Take Fashion Inspiration From | See Pics

Netted Sleeve 

In this look, Karishma Tanna sported an all-white co-ord set. The dress had ruffle details like a one-sided netted sleeve. Karishma opted for a messy bun with statement earrings. She completed her look with black pumps. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on

ALSO READ | Karishma Tanna's Casual Looks Are All The Fashion Inspiration You Need Today

Tucked Denim 

Here, Karishma Tanna is seen enjoying the sunny days. She wore a white top with a ripped denim skirt, tucked inside the body con top. She accessorised her look with white sketchers. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on

Promo Image Credits - Karishma Tanna's Instagram 

 

 

First Published:

