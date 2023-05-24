After over two decades of being "stereotyped as a TV actor", Karishma Tanna says there is a sense of pride in playing the lead role in "Scoop", the Hansal Mehta-directed series which will see her transform into a layered character of a journalist.

Tanna said the moment she found out that she had bagged the role of Jagruti Pathak, a star crime reporter at a Mumbai newspaper who makes headlines after she is accused of her rival's murder in the upcoming series, she was overcome with emotion.

"I couldn't believe I bagged this because coming from TV background there have been struggles in my life to break through. Clearly, Hansal sir must have loved my audition for me to get this role. There was a sense of pride, that I was carrying this entire show on my shoulders. There was a sense of responsibility," Tanna, 39, told PTI in an interview here.

Netflix India's "Scoop" marks Tanna's first project as a protagonist. She made her acting debut with the popular soap opera "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" in which she played the effervescent Indu, one of the second generation members of the Virani family. "Naagin 3", Rajkumari Hirani's film "Sanju", and "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10" on which she emerged winner include her other credits.

"In so many years of my career, I've never done such a meaty role. I don't know much about journalism, so it was a very challenging role for me. In the entire process, I thought I would learn a lot. When I bagged this role, I was overwhelmed," she said.

An actor is an actor, she said, underlining the bias against people who come from television.

"The struggle for TV actors to get into OTT or films is a big thing, but why?" she asked.

"It is unfortunate when a TV actor is stereotyped... An actor can mould (themselves) in any character you give them. Film actors also work on their characters. I often hear, 'This actor is working so hard.'

"I feel you give the same role to a TV actor they will do the same hard work because they're getting the same kind of platform. So, every actor is a hardworking actor. It's just about the chances we get which is kind of low," the Mumbai-born actor added.

"Scoop", set to premiere on Netflix on June 2, is inspired by former journalist Jigna Vora's biographical book "Behind the Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison". The series is co-created by Mehta and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul, the scriptwriter of "Thappad".

Working on the show was a learning experience for Tanna, who further researched to prepare for the role after receiving the script from Mehta, known for "Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story" and films such as "Shahid" and "Aligarh".

"Everything was clear about the character the moment I read the script. When she is a journalist, she has her aspirations and she has that hunger to get the front page. When she is a mother, she is struggling between her profession and personal life.

"This show also teaches you a lesson that there are ups and downs in life. In the entire process, you can have aspirations, be a single mother and do your best job. But at the same time, life is full of roller coasters, anything can happen anytime," she added.

In the series, Tanna gets to embody an etched-out part who is the antithesis of the traditional Indian woman in a male-dominated society: her Jagruti Pathak is a go-getter crime beat reporter, a single parent, a divorcee, and someone who smokes and enjoys a drink at a party.

Talking about her character, the actor said: "I felt that the character is very strong. Even when I am not there in the scene, the conversation revolves around Jagruti Pathak. There were so many layers to this character, and I got to play it. It's difficult but I'm glad and proud that I could showcase that kind of acting," she said.

Tanna said she still finds it difficult to define what it means to be "a strong woman".

"I've faced this for a very long time. I have a strong personality. I have noticed that people get uncomfortable talking to me. I am still figuring out what this threat is when one is called a strong woman. Like she's talented, she has her opinions. I don't know why people feel threatened," she observed.

The story of "Scoop", billed as a human drama, is penned by Waikul and Mirat Trivedi.

The series also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Harman Baweja, Prosenjit Chatterjee, and Tannishtha Chatterjee. It is produced by Matchbox Shots, Sarita Patil and Dikssha Jyote Routray.