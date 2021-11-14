Karishma Tanna Papped Donning Big Ring On Her Finger Post Engagement Rumours With Varun

Actor Karishma Tanna created a buzz on social media after the news of her engagement with businessman Varun Bangera. She was recently spotted at the airport. The actor who was dressed in casuals did not speak much about her engagement as she posed for the paparazzi. The video shared by paparazzi account showed a big ring that might be her engagement one, but Karishma kept on hiding it.

While making her way inside the airport, the actor stopped outside and posed for the paparazzi while greeting them. She can be seen wearing a sweatshirt with rugged jeans and pairing it with white sneakers. As and when the paparazzi tried to focus on her engagement ring, she tried to hide it continuously. It seems that fans will have to wait for a while for Karishma and Varun to announce it officially on social media.

Karishma Tanna was spotted at the airport post her engagement

Karishma and Varun got engaged in Dubai during their recent trip. The news was confirmed by their mutual friend Suved Lohia. They were introduced to each other by Suved at a party. Suved took to his Instagram stories and shared a love decked picture of the two while congratulating them. “Two hearts one beat, two bodies one soul. Congratulations to my man Varun Bangera and my KT,” he wrote along with a heart-shaped emoticon. He also wrote towards the end that ‘The rumours shall stop now.”

In a now-deleted Instagram story, Karishma had fuelled engagement rumours after she had shared a picture of a slice of cake with a burning candle on it. The word ‘congratulations’ was written on the dish plate. For the unversed, Varun Bangera is a businessman settled in Mumbai. He is working in a real estate company VB CORB Company and is currently also serving the position of a director in the same company for the last 11 years. Meanwhile, on the work front, Karishma Tanna will be sharing the screen space with Sunny Leone for the web show Bullet. The project will also have Deepak Tijori, Viveck Vaswani, Amaan F Khan, Taaha Shah & Mohan Kapur in pivotal roles and is directed by Devang Dholakia.

IMAGE: Instagram/VarinderChawla