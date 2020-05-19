Karishma Tanna Gets Dressed To Music On 'rewind', With Everything From Bag To Face Mask

Almost all actors are currently quarantining inside their homes amid the coronavirus. Most of the actors have ventured into making fun videos on the social media platform, TikTok. The latest one to join the list is television actor Karishma Tanna. Her latest video explains what all you need to survive the quarantine:

Karishma Tanna gets ready to music

Karishma Tanna recently took to social media to share yet another fun TikTok video of herself. In the video, Karishma Tanna is dressed in athleisure wear with a black coloured sports top paired with black-neon coloured leggings. The video goes in a backward motion where Karishma Tanna is seen putting on various items.

Describing her look like the new normal, Karishma Tanna is seen putting on a jacket, bag, shoes, and lastly, a face mask. This is a take on how on will have to now step out of the house fully covered including a face mask for a while even after the coronavirus spread is over. The actor also explained how she is “Goin mad and getting creative” during this time as she is containing herself at home.

Check out Karishma Tanna’s latest fun TikTok video here:

Karishma Tanna recently underwent a toe surgery during the lockdown. She took to social media a few days ago to show her fans pictures of her plastered toe. She also explained how she has been having sleepless nights due to the same. The actor got operated for an ingrown nail and also explained how she could not wait any further as it was infected.

On the work front, Karishma Tanna is currently a part of the last season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. The show was hosted by Singham director Rohit Shetty and was shot across Bulgaria. The show also stars Adaa Khan, Dharmesh Yelande, Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, and Tejasswi Prakash. The show is currently on hold due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Karishma Tanna has been a part of several hit shows like Naagin 3, Baal Veer, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, etc. She was also a part fo the eighth season of the popular celebrity reality show, Bigg Boss. She was one of the winning champions on the show.

