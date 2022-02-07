Actor Karishma Tanna tied the knot with longtime boyfriend and businessman Varun Bangera in a dreamy ceremony on Saturday, February 5. Glimpses from the wedding festivities had already created a massive buzz on social media, and now video clips from the marriage ceremony have sent fans gushing over the duo.

Beautifully encapsulating moments from the ceremony, their recent wedding video showcases Karishma revealing her 'most exciting moment' of walking in front of Varun in her wedding outfit. Along with showing moments from Tanna's bridal entry, the clip has BTS stills of the duo expressing their feelings right before the D-day. "I cant wait to see her when I'm standing at the Mandap... that's the moment I keep on imagining", quipped Varun.

Karishma Tanna reveals 'most exciting' part of her marriage

The recently revealed heart-melting clip has moments encapsulating Varun's delight as he witnesses his bride walking towards him at the Mandap, Karishma blowing kisses to her better half as she sees Varun, their Varmala ceremony as well as their marriage culminating with the Pheras. "He (Varun) just completed my entire life", Karishma stated in the clip. In the caption, the Qayamat Ki Raat actor mentioned," Only gratitude, @varun_banger." Take a look.

Showering love on the newly married couple, actor Daljiet Kaur wrote, "With such a content heart and happiness through my soul… I m feeling so many emotions looking at this video baby. Varun is a perfect addition to our family and they are truly so fortunate to have u in their life. I love u baby. It is like living a dream till now. I think it will finally sink in one day." Other actors like Harleen Sethi, Aamna Sharif also commented on the post.

While Karishma opted for a gorgeous pink lehenga by designer Falguni Shane Peacock, Varun wore an off white sherwani with a complimentary turban. Apart from family members of the duo, actors like Aamna Sharif, Anita Hassanandani, as well as choreographer Terence Lewis attended the wedding festivities. Sharing the first official picture from their wedding ceremony, Karishma wrote, "Just Married. @varun_bangera Clothes @falgunishanepeacockindia Jewellery @tyaanijewellery

Hair Flowers @floralartbysrishtiHand Bouquet @flowers.anonymous Footwear @needledust."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/@KARISHMAKTANNA/ @EPICSTORIES.IN)