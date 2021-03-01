Karishma Tanna Reveals The 'Brat' She Feels Complete With, See Pictures

Karishma Tanna is one of the most popular celebrities with an active presence on social media. She very often charms her fans by sharing her stunning pictures from her photoshoot on Instagram. She recently took to her social media handle to share a series of pictures of one such photoshoot. The Naagin actor has also revealed the ‘Brat’ that she feels completed with. For all the people who are wondering about who is the Brat in Karishma Tanna's Instagram picture, here is everything you need to know about it.

Karishma Tanna reveals her 'Brat'

Karishma Tanna took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures in which she is seen posing on the bed. In one of the posts, Karishma Tanna is seen posing with her ‘Brat’ which is none other than her pet dog Koko. Karishma Tanna is seen holding her pet dog Koko in her arms while smiling at the cameras. She captioned the picture as “I feel complete with this brat @koko_tanna #momsonlove #love #vibe #mood”. Here is a look at the picture shared by Karishma Tanna.

Karishma Tanna's Instagram

As soon as she shared the picture on her Instagram, fans flooded the comments section with heart emojis. Various fans called the duo adorable and beautiful. Apart from this picture on her Instagram, The actor posted two more photos from the same photoshoot. Karishma Tanna is seen rocking an oversized white shirt dress while giving goofy expressions. In one of the pictures, she is seen jumping on the bed with a caption, “And we jump 🙋🏻‍♀️ #mood #happy #love”. In another picture from the same photoshoot, she welcomed March while she posed sitting on her bed. The caption read as, “Hello March 🙋🏻‍♀️ Let me look grungy 🤓 #hairlove #mood #monday #love #vibe #march” Here is a look at Karishma Tanna’s Instagram.

Karishma Tanna's relationship

Karishma Tanna was previously in a relationship with Upen Patel. The couple parted ways after dating for almost two years. Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel started their romantic journey on a reality TV show. According to a report by bollywoodshaadis.com, Karishma Tanna mentioned that there is no answer to what went wrong while talking about her break up. Karishma Tanna's boyfriend Upen Patel and she connected strongly but things did not move the way they wanted to, added the actor.

