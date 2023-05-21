Karishma Tanna Says Her Parents Didn't See Her Face For A Week Upon Her Birth: Because...

Karishma Tanna recently opened up about her parents. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, the actress shared that neither her mother nor her father saw her face after she was born. Citing the reason, she said, "Because I was a girl child."

Karishma revealed that when she was born, her mother didn't see her face for a week. On the other hand, her father didn't come to see her at the hospital for a month as she was the second girl child. She further revealed that her mom told her about this when she grew up and it "broke" her heart.

She also stated that it wasn't because her father didn't love her but because he had a lot of family pressure. The actress said that the scenario broke her father from the inside, who said, "Mujhe toh betiyaan pasand hai, par main apni family ko kya kahunga? (I like daughters, but what should I tell my family)?" Her father had further added, "This girl is going to get second-hand treatment from my family, what is her fault?" Soon, however, the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi star decided to finacially support her family and be the 'boy' that her family wanted.

'My family thought a son can carry forward their lineage'

In the same interview, Karishma Tanna opened up about the family pressure her parents faced from her grandparents. She shared that her grandparents used to give the actress and her sister 'second-hand treatment'. She said, "My dad wasn’t happy. Because he wanted a son and there was family pressure, like typical Gujarati families. They thought a son can carry forward their lineage, earn more and they are superior. My mom had two daughters. My granddad and grandmom used to give us second hand treatment. It made me strong, I will show them what a boy does can also be done by a girl.”