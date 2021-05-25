Karishma Tanna Shares Her 'lockdown Pose', Stuns In Trendy Dye Tee-shirt

Karishma Tanna recently gave fans a sneak peek into her lockdown diaries. On May 24, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures, wherein she showed fans her 'lockdown pose'. As seen in Karishma Tanna's Instagram post, the actor seems quite stressed about the lockdown as she poses with one hand on her forehead. Take a peek into Karishma Tanna's lockdown poses.

Karishma Tanna shares her ‘lockdown pose’

As seen in Karishma Tanna's Instagram post, the actor shared four pictures. In the first image, she posed sitting on a sofa with one hand on her forehead. In the second one, Karishma Tanna simply smiled as she posed for a candid shot. In the third and fourth pictures, Tanna posted side angle closeup shots.

In Karishma Tanna's photos, the Grand Masti actor stunned in a black and grey dye T-shirt. The top ensemble is paired with denim shorts. Here, Karishma Tanna's short hair is left open and she opted for a nude makeup look. The T-shirt sported by Karishma is designed by Bonkers Corner.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Karishma Tanna went gaga over the star's photos. Some of the comments on Karishma Tanna's photos included, 'cute smile', 'nice look', 'gorgeous, 'killer look' and many more. The actor's Instagram post has received more than 120k likes. Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

A peek into Karishma Tanna's latest news

Karishma Tanna was last seen in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. The tenth season was filmed in Bulgaria. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, Karishma Tanna won the Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. The season ended on July 26, 2020, and Karan Patel became the 1st runner up. This season featured Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, Dharmesh Yelande, Balraj Syal, Shivin Narang, Tejasswi Prakash, Adaa Khan, Amruta Khanvilkar, RJ Malishka and Rani Chatterjee.

In 2021, Karishma Tanna appeared in the spy thriller film, Lahore Confidential. Helmed by Kunal Kohli, the film is created by S. Hussain Zaidi. It premiered on ZEE5 and stars Richa Chadha, Arunoday Singh, Karishma Tanna, Alka Amin, among many others. Lahore Confidential followed the story of RAW agents in Lahore investigating a Pakistani terrorist group's role.

IMAGE: KARISHMA TANNA'S INSTAGRAM

