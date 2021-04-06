Karishma Tanna Shares Her 'poolholic' Pics In Bikini, Calls Herself 'water Baby'

Karishma Tanna recently gave her fans a sneak peek into her trip to Alibaug. On April 6, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of her pictures, wherein she is seen posing in a pool. As seen in Karishma Tanna's Instagram post, the actor stunned in a black and white, zebra design swimsuit. Sporting a black chic cap, she also wore black round tinted sunglasses. Sharing her swimming pool images on social media, Karishma Tanna called herself a 'poolholic'. As mentioned in the caption, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi star also shared that she is a 'water baby'.

Karishma Tanna's 'Poolholic' photos

Fans' reactions

Several fans and followers of Karishma Tanna commented on the actor's photos. Celebs like Amruta Khanvilkar and Dalljiet Kaur also complimented the star. While Amruta Khanvilkar dropped a couple of hearts in the comment section, the latter said, "I like the cap". One of the users commented, "Karishma you looking so beautiful hot", while another added, "Beautiful as always my favourite". Check out some more fans' reactions below.

As mentioned in Karishma Tanna's photos, the actor is currently staying at Beach Therapy Alibaug. On April 5, the star had shared another picture, showing off her room at the beach stay. Here, Karishma Tanna stunned in a black and white, zebra design swimsuit and is seen lying on her bed. Tanna's room looks simple and elegant with a canopy bed and butterfly stickers stuck on the wall. Sharing these pictures with fans on social media, Karishma simply wrote, "Wild spirit, soft heart" in the caption.

On the work front, Karishma was last seen in Lahore Confidential, a spy thriller released on ZEE5. The film stars Richa Chadha, Arunoday Singh and others. In Lahore Confidential Karishma plays the role of Ananya’s boss and colleague Yukti, who keeps an eye on the ones who are a threat to India. The film gained mixed reviews from fans. She also featured in a new music video titled Qatra, alongside Ritwik Bhowmik.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.