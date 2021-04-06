Karishma Tanna Stuns In Bikini At Alibaug Vacay; Says She's 'Wild Spirit With Soft Heart'

Actor Karishma Tanna escaped to Alibaug on Sunday and shared some glimpses of her trip on Instagram. In the series of pics, Karishma donned a black and white lining bikini and relaxed on the bed at Beach Therapy, Alibaug. She remarked that she’s a “wild spirit with a soft heart.” Karishma Tanna’s photos went viral in no time as fans rushed to drop comments on them. A user wrote, “You look super amazing,” whereas another fan penned, “Super hot.” While Dalljiet Kaur dropped fire emojis, many simply flooded the post with hearts.

Karishma: 'Wild spirit, soft heart'

Karishma Tanna's photos from her trip to Kashmir also garnered the attention of many on the internet. She shared an array of photos while enjoying the snowfall in Gulmarg. In one of the pics, she smiled away to glory and wrote that she has apple cheeks. She posted a reel in which she gave a sneak peek into her stay and the weather. She penned, "Kashmir, you have my heart forever." The song titled Phir Se Ud Chala by Mohit Chauhan played in the video. Saket Sethi, Khushboo Grewal, Sonal Chauhan, among others complimented her outfits and pics.

On the work front, Karishma was last seen in the spy thriller titled Lahore Confidential, which released on ZEE5. In it, she stars alongside Richa Chadha, Arunoday Singh and others. Karishma plays the role of Ananya’s boss and colleague Yukti, who keeps an eye on the ones who are a threat to India. Lahore Confidential received mixed reviews from fans. She also featured in a new music video titled Qatra, alongside Ritwik Bhowmik.

Sharing a glimpse of the same, she wrote, "At last, the longing comes to an end! Qatra- 2021's first love song. For me, it's not just a song but an emotion." She continued, "Sometimes, even a few moments with your love feels like a whole lifetime." Tanna mentioned that the song will remind people of their eternal love. As of today, Qatra has surpassed 12 million views and is still counting. While the music is given by Sanjeev Chaturvedi, Mudassar Khan has directed it.