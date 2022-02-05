Last Updated:

Karishma Tanna Stuns In Pink Lehenga As She Officially Ties The Knot With Varun Bangera

Karishma Tanna officially tied the knot with beau Varun Bangera on February 5 in Mumbai in an intimate wedding ceremony. See the pictures here.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera
1/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

'Qayamat Ki Raat' actor Karishma Tanna officially tied the knot with her beau Varun Bangera on February 5 in an intimate wedding ceremony held in Mumbai. 

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera
2/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

The 38-year-old actor donned an elegant pastel pink lehenga while the groom Varun Bangera wore a beige coloured sherwani.

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera
3/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Known for remaining tight-lipped about her private life, the actor seldom shared pictures with her beau on social media. The couple reportedly got engaged in Dubai in November last year. 

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera
4/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

The newlywed couple reportedly decided to adhere to the COVID-19 norms as they invited a limited number of guests including close family and friends. 

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera
5/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

As per Pinkvilla, Tanna's husband Varun Bangera is a businessman hailing from Mumbai who has been associated with VB Corp since 2010 and serves as a director of the real estate company. 

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera
6/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

The actor shared several pictures and videos from her floral-themed Haldi and Mehendi ceremony where the actor donned customized floral jewellery. 

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera
7/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Wishes for the actor from the television and film fraternity poured in via social media. 

