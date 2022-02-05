Karishma Tanna Stuns In Pink Lehenga As She Officially Ties The Knot With Varun Bangera

Last Updated: 5th February, 2022 21:22 IST

Wishes for the actor from the television and film fraternity poured in via social media.

The actor shared several pictures and videos from her floral-themed Haldi and Mehendi ceremony where the actor donned customized floral jewellery.

As per Pinkvilla, Tanna's husband Varun Bangera is a businessman hailing from Mumbai who has been associated with VB Corp since 2010 and serves as a director of the real estate company.

The newlywed couple reportedly decided to adhere to the COVID-19 norms as they invited a limited number of guests including close family and friends.

Known for remaining tight-lipped about her private life, the actor seldom shared pictures with her beau on social media. The couple reportedly got engaged in Dubai in November last year.

'Qayamat Ki Raat' actor Karishma Tanna officially tied the knot with her beau Varun Bangera on February 5 in an intimate wedding ceremony held in Mumbai.

