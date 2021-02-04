Karishma Tanna Wishes Father Happy Birthday; Says She Celebrates His Memory Everyday

Karishma Tanna is known for her stint in Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and most recently for her controversies in the reality show Bigg Boss. The actress recently celebrated the birthday of her father, late Kartik Tanna. She took to Instagram to wish her father a 'Happy Birthday.' Read on to find more details.

Karishma Tanna's Instagram Post

Karishma Tanna's father Kartik Tanna is no longer with us. On his birthday, she posted a picture on her official Instagram page to celebrate her father's birthday which is on February 4. The picture comprised of her posing with her mother and a picture frame of her father. The caption on the photo read, 'Happiest birthday to the man I love and miss I celebrate you every day I love u PAPPA #KartikTanna' See the sweet family picture below:

Netizens React to Karishma Tanna's Photos

Karishma Tanna's photo had a lot of comments from TV celebs Adaa Khan, Drashti Dhami and many more wishing her father a very happy birthday. The stars also commented on how Karishma's father will be so proud of her and what she has become today. Take a look at the comments below:

Karishma Tanna's Family

Karishma Tanna hails from a middle-class Gujrati family. She is very close to her mother Jasmine Tanna. Her father Kartik Tanna passed away in 2012 after suffering from a prolonged illness. She has an elder sister named Grishma. Karishma has a tattoo on her wrist dedicated to the love she carries for her mother.

The tattoo says 'Maa' in Devanagari script which means mother. There were rumours about the being engaged when she posted a picture on Instagram flaunting an engagement ring. But the rumours quickly died off when the fans came to know that the said picture was cited as an ad for a jewellery brand.

Karishma Tanna made her debut with the popular tv show Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2001. She was a contestant and the first runner-up in the reality show Bigg Boss in 2014. She emerged as the winner of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 in 2020. Karishma made her Bollywood debut in 2006 with the movie Dost: Friends Forever. She also featured in the famous comedy movie Grand Masti in 2013. She played a small but prominent role in the 2018 Ranbir Kapoor starter Sanju.

