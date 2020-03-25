Karishma Tanna Has Enviable Collection Of Denim Outfits | Have A Look

Karishma Tanna is a popular face in the acting industry. Karishma started off as being an Indian daily soap actor, model, and anchor. She made her Bollywood debut with Indra Kumar’s adult comedy, Grand Masti (2013). Along with being a versatile actor, Karishma Tanna is also known for her fashion sense. If you have a quick go through her Insta handle, you can see her adoration for denim outfits. Below, we have compiled a few of her best denim outfit collection for you-

Denim outfits of Karishma Tanna to take inspiration from

Karishma Tanna is seen posing in a ripped blue colour denim dungaree. The actor has put a multi-coloured hairband to her curly hair, giving them a messy look. Karishma has worn white sports shoes under her outfit and applied nude and natural makeup.

Karishma Tanna has worn a dark blue sleeveless denim dress. The dress has a knot at the york. The actor has left her straight hair open, giving them a side partition. Karishma has applied natural makeup.

Karishma Tanna is seen wearing a light blue denim three-piece set. She has worn a plain light blue denim bralette with a high waist mini-skirt and an over-sized jacket, both that have white stripes on them. The actor has given her wavy hair a side partition and tied them in a loose and messy ponytail. Karishma Tanna has applied nude makeup.

