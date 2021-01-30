Karishma Tanna's Engagement Post And Others That Sparked Rumours Of Secret Affairs!

Social media has ultimately bridged the long gap between stars and their beloved fans. Actors too consider it as an efficient way of communication, keeping their eager fans updated with the happenings in their professional as well as personal lives. And our renowned TV stars are not way behind as social media has become their ‘medium of choice’ to engage with their huge fan followings.

However, with more than a million pairs of eyes on you, things can often go topsy-turvy over the web. Similarly, there have been many instances where the fans either misinterpreted their stars or they just went with the flow, sparking new rumours around the town. Considering which, here’s taking a look at 5 times when stars had their fans convinced that they’re getting engaged and were ready to tie the knot.

Mouni Roy Stuns Her Fans

Mouni Roy's Instagram feed proves that the actor is an avid user and is like an open book to her fans. However, a few months ago, the London Confidential actor left her fans stunned as she took to her Instagram handle to post a picture of hers, flaunting an engagement ring. While fans were curious about her relationship status, it was later revealed that Mouni was promoting an engagement ring brand.

Karishma Tanna's Engagement Ring

Just like Mouni Roy, actor Karishma Tanna's engagement post too left the fans speculating about her relationship status. The actor left her fans curious when she shared a series of pictures on her social media handle, flaunting an engagement ring. Though Karishma’s post cited it as an ad for a jewellery brand, fans showered her with messages enquiring about her beau.

Himanshi Khurana And Her Wedding Chooda

Donning a beautiful salwar suit and pairing it with 'chooda' in both hands, actor Himanshi Khurana recently shared a picture of hers on her social media handle. Fans immediately went on to speculate whether she had secretly tied the knot with her boyfriend Asim Riaz. Eventually, it later came to surface that it was Himasnhi’s new look for a music video titled Bazaar.

Shraddha Aarya Flaunts An Engagement Ring

While Shraddha Aarya’s pretty picture flaunting an engagement ring sparked rumours of the actor’s intimate affair, the caption essayed a different story altogether. Sharing some beautiful pictures, the actor was promoting a jewellery brand. Fans seemed shocked as they went on to comment “heartbroken” and a few others also shared congratulatory messages.

Chahatt Khanna’s Quarantine Love

The rumours of Chahatt Khanna's engagement and secret wedding with singer Mika Singh were doing rounds all over the internet. The actor shot a music video along with Mika recently and the two even posed for some cool pictures which sparked the rumours of them being in a relationship and staying together in the lockdown. For those unaware, Mika happens to be Chahatt’s next-door neighbour.

