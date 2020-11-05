Karwa Chauth 2020 Special: Vinny Arora Preps In Full Swing; See Pictures

Kundali Bhagya's star Dheeraj Dhoopar's wife, Vinny Arora took to Instagram to share snippets of the preparations at her place on Karwa Chauth 2020. The duo was seen having a fun time along with other members of the family. Vinny also shared a post with her husband on the occasion of Karwa Chauth. Take a look at Vinny Arora's Instagram pictures and post.

Vinny Arora shared snippets of the preparation at her place. She shared a couple of stories on her Instagram handle wherein the actor was seen having a fun-filled time with her family. Her first story was one of Dheeraj Dhoopar's photos in which the duo flaunted their Mehndi designs to the followers. Later, she posted a series of videos of the preparations for Karwa Chauth. In one of Vinny Arora's Instagram stories, Dheeraj was seen applying mehndi on his hand. Take a look at some of the glimpses shared by Vinny Arora.

Vinny shares snippets of Karwa Chauth 2020 on Instagram

Vinny Arora wishes fans Happy Karwa Chauth with husband

Vinny also shared a post on her Instagram handle wherein Vinny was seen posing with Dheeraj. The actor dotted a traditional red saree that had a golden border and teamed it up with eye-catching jewellery. Meanwhile, Dheeraj was seen sporting a bright yellow Kurta. The duo posed flaunting their Mehndi designs and was seen giving their best smiles. Her caption read, "Happy Karwachauth". Take a look at Vinny Arora's Instagram post -

It didn't take long for her fans to bombard the post with comments and reactions. Meanwhile, Dheeraj wrote, "Mine" with a heart emoticon on the post. Several of her fans dropped in to wish the duo a happy Karwa Chauth. One of the fans wrote, " Wow the coolest couple I love you." while another wrote, "Happy Karwa Chauth Vinny di you both looking gorgeous couple" Another fan wrote, "God bless both of you stay always like this lovely couple love you both" "So cute couple seriously hyeee kisi ki nazar na lage kitane sonde lg the ho aap dono ur looking so beautiful love u." Take a look at some of the reactions below.

Dheeraj Dhooper comments 'Mine" on the post

Fans' reactions

