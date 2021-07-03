'Kasauti Zindagi Kay' Actor Pracheen Chauhan Arrested For Allegedly Molesting A Girl

Television actor Pracheen Chauhan who essayed the role of Subroto Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, has been arrested by Kurar police for allegedly molesting a 22-year-old woman in Malad East. According to various reports, the actor has been charged with sections of the Indian Penal Code- 354,342,323, 506(2). Reportedly, the victim approached the Kurar police station, and alleged that the actor ‘touched her inappropriately in an inebriated state.’ The actor is allegedly taken into custody by the police under some severe charges of molestation.

According to SpotBoyE, the case was filed by a 22-year-old girl, who has accused Pracheen of molesting her during a house party. In her statement, the victim has mentioned that she was invited to a party at his residence two days back and in a drunken state, he tried to touch her inappropriately.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chauhan has worked in many TV serials, including Ssshhhh... Koi Hai, Kyun Hota Hai Pyarr, Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat, Sindoor Tere Naam Ka, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Laal Ishq, etc. Pracheen Chauhan is currently portraying the role of Vishal Agarwal in the show, Shaadi Mubarak.

After popular television actor, Pearl V Puri's arrest under charges of a sexual offense, it is a huge shock for everyone. For the unversed, Pearl V Puri was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and Sections 376 AB (Punishment for rape on woman under 12 years of age) of the Indian Penal Code. However, the actor was then granted bail on June 15, 2021. He recently cleared his stand on Instagram while issuing a statement and thanking people who stood by him in these difficult times.

