Kasautii Zindagi Kay Actor Erica Fernandes Has A Passion For Cars, Here's What She Owns

TV actor Erica Fernandes will be next seen in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3 is not just a powerful actor but is also a revhead. The actor who made it big on the silver screen with her TV debut in 2016 with Sony TV's Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, has a passion to possess giant cars.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor is a possessor of two classic cars and is looking to add more to her collection. With the rise in her fame and career especially post Kasautii Zindagi Kay's recent reboot, her next addition to her garage is also a big one. As per reports, it has been known that she owns two sleek cars. One of them is a classic BMW, black coloured BMW 5 Series. The BMW 5 series cars range from Rs. 62. 90 lakhs - Rs 71.90 lakhs as per the market value.

According to a report by Koimoi, another four wheeler beast to her collection is a lavish SUV, which is currently India’s most famous SUV. She owns an MG Hector, one of the top brands in SUVs in India. The MG hector has priced this model of SUV between Rs 13.90 lakh to Rs 18.86 lakh. Erica has chosen her second car to be of Black color only.

The Kasautii Zindagi Kay star has been open about his lavish life and keeps sharing insights into it with her friends on Instagram. She recently shared a set of pictures on social media, from her recent vacation to the mountains. In her post, she was seen enjoying a cup of tea with a few of her friends while the mountains are covered in mist. She has showcased the lush green beauty around the region while describing the vibe around the place.

Erica’s latest show

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 is all ready to come onscreen once again as the makers have announced its release date. The show will go live on July 12 on Sony Liv with the reprised roles of three actors i.e Shaheer Sheikh, Erica Fernandes and Supriya Pilgaonkar.

(Image: Instagram)

