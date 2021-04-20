'Kasautii Zindagi Kay' Fame Erica Fernandes Takes On Her First Insta Reels Dance Challenge

Kasautii Zindagi Kay actor Erica Fernandes ensures that she engages with her fans consistently through her social media handles. From YouTube to Instagram, Erica Fernandes has always connected with her audience through her videos and photos. But throughout the years she has always followed her own ways. Today, on April 20, 2021, she took on her very first Instagram Reels challenge.

She danced to a remix of songs with her friend Natasha D'Souza Fernandes. The Kasautii Zindagi Kay actor matched the beats of the song flawlessly as several video effects added to the Instagram Reels' dance challenge video. Erica looked ravishing dressed in a black crop top and a pair of grey skinny fit jeans. Her hair, which she decided to leave open, bounced along with her as she bobbed her head while dancing happily.

Erica Fernandes' Instagram Reels first dance challenge

Erica Fernandes' Instagram Reels video quickly gained more than 46,000 likes within an hour. Her fans dropped loads of hearts for the Kasautii Zindagi Kay actor. One fan shared a heart-eye emoji writing, "Perfect just perfect". Others found the video hot as they put fire emojis for Erica Fernandes' Instagram Reels video. Another fan the update by Erica "very nice".

Erica Fernandes' Instagram Reels videos usually are relatable short videos based on fashion, makeup, recommendations and more by the actor for her 3 million followers. She had recently given her followers an experience of Reflexology, a form of massage that is based on reflex points in the body like the hands, feet and head which can help relieve stress and many illnesses, and how she used the sound of pebbles and water as a form of therapy. She also revealed to her fans, her routine before applying any makeup.

Erica Fernandes' projects in 2021

As per reports, Erica Fernandes will soon be seen in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi's season 3. She will be reprising her role as Dr Sonakshi Bose Dixit in the series. Shaheer Sheikh, Supriya Pilgaonkar and others would also be a part of the cast, according to Bollywood Bubble. The show would be reportedly be streamed on Sony's OTT platform.

