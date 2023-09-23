Kasautii Zindagi Kay Stars Shweta Tiwari-Ronit Bose Roy Reunite In Photos, Hint At Reunion

Shweta Tiwari and Ronit Bose Roy became household names with their television serial Kasautii Zindagi Kay. Tiwari essayed the role of Prerna to Roy's portrayal of Mr Rishabh Bajaj. The two recently marked a social media reunion with a post carrying a series of pictures that hinted at a possible reel-life reunion soon.

3 things you need to know

Kasautii Zindagi Kay premiered in 2001 and ran right up until 2008.

Besides Shweta Tiwari and Ronit Bose Roy, the serial also featured Cezanne Khan as a parallel lead in the role of Anurag Basu.

A reboot of the show, titled Kasautii Zindagii Kay, starring Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan and Hina Khan, was launched between 2018 to 2020, but failed to garner the same response as the original.

Shweta Tiwari and Ronit Bose Roy reunite as Prerna and Mr Bajaj

Shweta Tiwari and Ronit Bose Roy took to their official Instagram handles to make a joint post featuring pictures of the two, seemingly dressed as their much-loved characters, Prerna and Mr Bajaj. The black and white photos were accompanied by a caption that hinted at a possible onscreen reunion of the hit pairing.



Shweta could be seen dressed in an ornate saree with her hair done up in a rose-adorned bun. Ronit on the other hand looked dapper in a casual shirt paired with a blazer. The closeup shots showed the two with their foreheads together as they looked down. This was followed by a picture showing them in a lighter moment. The final picture features them gazing into each other's eyes. The caption to the post read, "Recreating the Magic! #shwetatiwari #ronitroy Watch this space! Dropping something soon."

What else is on the cards for Shweta Tiwari and Ronit Bose Roy?

Shweta Tiwari last appeared in the Punjabi film Mitran Da Naa Chalda. She is currently filming for Rohit Shetty's web series, Indian Police Force, which also notably stars Sidharth Malhotra. Ronit Bose Roy on the other hand, has had three releases this year leading with Shezada, Gumraah and OTT release Bloody Daddy.