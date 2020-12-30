'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' Fame Pranitaa Pandit Opens Up On Giving Birth During Lockdown

Pranitaa Pandit recently opened up about her experience of undergoing pregnancy and delivering during the coronavirus lockdown. The Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 actor called it her biggest achievement this year. However, she had only one disappointment that her parents could not be there. Pranitaa Pandit gave birth to a baby girl in August this year. Read on to know the details.

Pranitaa Pandit opens up about delivering during the lockdown

In an exclusive interview with Spotboye, Pranitaa revealed that being pregnant and delivering during the pandemic was not an easy task. However, she stated that it was her biggest achievement to stay calm and positive during that situation. Pranitaa also revealed that she faced several low moments too. However, she would always bounce back.

Speaking about the experience, Pranitaa revealed that the only disappointment she had was that her parents could not meet her this year. She stated that she really wanted her parents to be there during the most special time of her life, but they could not make it. Pranitaa Pandit's family could not make it due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Pranitaa revealed that this year is going to be all about her daughter. She stated that she gave life to a child this year and this is the moment she will cherish for the rest of her life. She also stated that for a lot of people this year was about the pandemic. Whereas for the actor, it was about giving birth during a pandemic. Pranitaa called 2020 a super special year and said that she will always remember it.

When asked how she kept herself positive during the pandemic, she stated that initially, it was difficult. She used to head out for small walks in her building and that is what kept her positive. She felt that due to that she could step out and feel nature. Eventually, Pranitaa revealed that she got used to the lifestyle. Pranitaa also revealed that she learnt a new thing this lockdown called randomness. Pranitaa Pandit's baby girl's name is Anysha Pandit. Take a look at her Instagram account handled by her parents.

