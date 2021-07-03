'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Actor Pracheen Chauhan Granted Bail In Alleged Molestation Case

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Pracheen Chauhan was granted bail today after he was produced before the Borivali court. Chauhan was arrested for allegedly molesting a 22-year-old actress in Malad East. He was taken into custody by Mumbai Police on Saturday based on the complainant’s statement.

The popular TV actor has been booked under sections 354, 342, 323, 502 (2) of the Indian Penal Code. According to the Indian Express report, Chauhan organized a party on the night of July 1, Thursday. The complainant was present at the party where she was allegedly molested by the actor. She then went back home after which she registered a complaint at Kurar Village Police Station. Her statement was recorded and a case was filed under serious sections of molestation, wrongful confinement, and assault.

While addressing the media, Senior Police Inspector of Kurar Village Police station Prakash Bele said, ‘The complainant along with her friend was invited by the accused on June 30. The accused was inebriated and touched her inappropriately. He was produced before the Borivali court today and has been granted bail.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pracheen Chauhan essayed the role of Subroto Basu in the popular evening soap Kasautii Zindagi Kay. He recently made a comeback as Vishal Aggarwal in August 2020 with the show ‘Shaadi Mubarak.’

This news has come as a great shock after Pearl V Puri's arrest under charges of a sexual offense. Puri was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and Sections 376 AB (Punishment for rape on woman under 12 years of age) of the Indian Penal Code. However, the actor was then granted bail on June 15, 2021.

