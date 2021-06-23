'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Fame Erica Fernandes Enjoys A Dreamy Vacay In Mountains; See Pics

Television actor Erica Fernandes recently took to social media to share a series of pictures from her recent visit to a Darjeeling tea estate. In the pictures shared, she can be seen spending some fun moments with her reel-life family from the show, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3. Most of her pictures have also received a great response from her fans, who love to see frequent updates from the actor.

Erica Fernandes’ time in the mountains

Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Erica Fernandes recently shared a set of pictures on social media, from her recent vacation to the mountains. In the first photograph posted, she was seen enjoying a cup of tea with a few of her friends while the mountains are covered in mist. She has showcased the lush green beauty around the region while describing the vibe around the place.

In the next post, Erica has posted a picture with her co-workers and friends who were also a part of the vacation. They were all seen posing for the cameras with bright smiles across their faces. She also wrote in the caption that she made numerous memories amidst the mountains. In the third post, Erica Fernandes shared a selfie while she was sipping on a glass of wine. She also mentioned in the short caption that the trip was all about ‘dil, dosti, and pyaar’.

In another post, Erica Fernandes has mentioned that these pictures are with the Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi team. In this dramatic click, she was seen posing with Prerna Panwar as they enjoyed a moment in the balcony of the house. They were both seen looking up in the sky while pulling off a pose, similar to the Titanic one.

Erica Fernandes also shared a set of solo pictures where she was enjoying the fresh breeze in the mountains. She was seen dressed in a simple and comfortable yellow outfit which came with a set of parallel pants and a vibrant shrug. In the last picture, she was also seen tying her hair up, neatly, while the candid picture was clicked. Have a look at the pictures on Erica Fernandes’ Instagram.

IMAGE: ERICA FERNANDES INSTAGRAM

