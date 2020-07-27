'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Highlights: Prerna & Mr Bajaj Team Up, Nivedita Sets New Trap

Kasautii Zindagii Kay witnessed some high-end drama through the week. After Anurag let Prerna win the deal, Komolika has lost her cool. Check out Kasautii Zindagii Kay highlights to keep a track of the on-going storyline.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay highlights

Prerna, who came back with an all-new avatar after eight years, conquered Basu industries and also bought their land. However, she is unaware that her triumph is all because of Anurag. He secretly meets the lawyer and gets the deal sorted for his ladylove. As Prerna organises a party to announce her big-win, Anurag does not turn up for the event.

Mohini and Veena on the other end, indulge in an ugly spat and talk about their respective domains. However, Mohini's ego gets crushed when she realises that Veena and Prerna are richer than her. Mohini lashes out at Nivedita, who confesses that she does not want to follow Komolika's footsteps.

Mohini says that if Nivedita would have got married to a rich guy, then even she could boast about their wealth. And then the twist in the tale comes to light. Mohini and Nivedita team up to flatter Mr Bajaj. Nivedita is all set to lure Mr Bajaj and marry him.

Their plan just gets a thumbs up when Komolika reveals to them that Mr Bajaj and Prerna are just pretending to be husband and wife. Prerna is unaware that Mr Bajaj overheard Komolika's thoughts. When Mr Bajaj tries to come closer to Prerna, she gets upset. He then goes on to explain to her that he behaved in a certain away because he wanted to portray that side of them in front of the Basus.

Also Read | Kasautii Zindagii Kay July 20 written update: Nivedita and Mohini eye Mr Bajaj

Also Read | Kasautii Zindagii Kay spoiler: Nivedita plans to get rid of Komolika

Prerna explains to Mr Bajaj how her relationship with him is just a settlement. Prerna also reveals that she always loved Anurag and it was he who had those rights on her. Mr Bajaj clarifies that he did all of that just to make Nivedita and Komolika jealous.

Also Read | 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' written update: Mr Bajaj comes to Prerna's rescue

Prerna's sister Shivani gets kidnapped by Ronit. As soon as Prerna catches a glimpse of the same, she rushes to the police station to file a complaint. She informs the inspector that Shivani has got kidnapped by a very dangerous man. The police then begin with their investigation.

An infuriated Prerna visits the Basu's and claims that Anurag and Komolika have kidnapped her sister. Meanwhile, Anurag's friend Sid is shattered to see him hurt and asks if he could inform Prerna about how she has won the deal. Whereas, Komolika now has another plan for Mr Bajaj and Prerna.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay cast

Kasautii Zindagii Kay stars Parth, Erica and Karan Patel in the lead. Pooja, Shubhaavi, Aamna are also seen playing pivotal roles in KZK. However, Parth has stopped shooting as he tested positive for Covid-19. His reports recently turned out negative but he will resume shooting once he is completely recovered.

Also Read | 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' July 24 written update: Ronit kidnaps Shivani

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.