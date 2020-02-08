Kasautii Zindagii Kay Highlights Of The Week | February 3 To 7

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is a 2018 re-imagining of the massively popular 2001 show of the same name. It is one of the most-watched TV shows in the history of Indian television and is a series produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. The show stars Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Hina Khan/Aamna Sharif and Karan Singh Grover in the leading roles. Here are the highlights from this week's (February 03 to 07) episodes of Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Feb 03- Anurag and Prerna share a special moment

The first episode of this week focused more on the romantic elements of the show. Through the entire duration of the episode, Anurag and Prerna try to meet each other but are unable to due to various hurdles. However, the two finally meet by the end, against all odds, and share a special moment alone where the bond between them is strengthened.

Feb 04- Anurag and Prerna hide from Viraj

On February 3, 2020, Anurag and Prerna meet each other and share a romantic moment. However, they do so in secret, as they do not want anyone to know about their meet. However, Viraj shows up at the scene and almost catches the two of them together. With some quick thinking and some luck, Anurag and Prerna manage to hide from Viraj and keep their meeting a secret from the others.

Feb 05- Viraj's plan backfires

Viraj has been one of the main antagonists of the show for a long time. He has been plotting against Anurag and Prerna ever since he realised they love each other. Just a few episodes ago, Viraj hired a goon named Jagga to assassinate Prerna. However, Jagga failed to kill her and Viraj had to help him escape while pretending to chase him down. Viraj then met Jagga and beat him up for messing up his plan.

Feb 06- Viraj prepares for his upcoming engagement

Viraj prepares for his wedding in the February 06 episode of the show. He also lies to Prerna, telling her that he will keep her safe and that he has hired extra bodyguards to protect her. However, Viraj plans to kill her before his wedding and will use any means to get rid of her. Komolika and Prerna also have an argument over Anurag, where Prerna confesses her love for him.

Feb 07- Komolika plans to kill Prerna

Komolika is another antagonist who works alongside Viraj. They two once again plot to murder Prerna, and Komolika reveals that she plans to have Prerna killed in an accident. She then hires a mechanic to booby trap Prerna's car.

