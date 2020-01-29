Kasautii Zindagii Kay Spoiler Alert: Will Anurag Find Out Komolika's Truth?

Ekta Kapoor's popular daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay is witnessing a high-end drama as Parth Samthaan (Anurag) and Erica Fernandes (Prerna) are getting close to each other. It's been a while since an intoxicated Prerna expressed her innermost feelings to Anurag. But, the duo's challenging love story has Komolika as a big hurdle to overcome. While we saw Komolika executing a vicious plan to kill Prerna, Anurag leaves no stone unturned in saving the woman he loves.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay spoiler alert

While Kasautii Zindagii Kay episode January 28 shows Anurag rescuing Prerna from the goons, Komolika, on the other hand, has lost all her control. Interestingly, Anurag also brings home Jagga, the person behind Prerna's kidnapping to find who the real mastermind is. Meanwhile, Prerna shares her happiness with Shivani about how Anurag has realised his love for her but has not yet recalled his lost memory.

The twist in the tale comes to light when Viraj overhears Shivani and Prerna’s conversation. He is shattered and stunned both at the same time. Viraj, who has developed for feelings for Prerna, is confused about his next step. Will he let go off his love or make an effort to win Prerna's heart?

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay promo for January 30 shows Komolika trying to kill Jagga so that her whereabouts remain undisclosed. While Komolika is all set to kill Jagga, Prerna catches her. Since Prerna is pregnant, she does not go very close to Komolika. Prerna screeches Anurag's name and the latter in no time gushes to see what has happened. Will Anurag find out Komolika's truth?

