'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Spoiler Oct 1: Anurag-Prerna Get Married, Komolika Hits Mohini

Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is just a few days away from airing its last episode. Starring Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Karan Patel and Aamna Sharif in lead roles, the show is witnessing some high-end drama. In the previous episode, Anurag learns the truth about Sneha. He then reunites with her. Komolika on the other hand plans to kill Prerna. In the recent one, Anurag is all set to save his ladylove from dying. Read on for Kasautii Zindagii Kay spoiler October 1.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay spoiler October 1

In the forthcoming episode, Anurag challenges Komolika that he will save Prerna. He also tells her that only she can be his wife. A blunt Komolika tells him that Prerna has to die. Soon, Anurag follows Prerna's car and saves her from the accident. The duo escapes to a nearby temple.

While Prerna fumes at Anurag, the latter informs her everything. He informs her that he pushed her from the bridge, to save her. Anurag then goes on to tell Prerna that Komolika still has the video in which there's proof that she killed Viraj. More so, he also adds that he planned to get closer to Komolika so that she would leave him. But when she didn't leave, he had to push her from the bridge.

Anurag then tells Prerna that Mr Bajaj was also a part of their plan. He saved Prerna from drowning because he was aware of everything. Komolika, on the other hand, spills the beans and informs Mohini that she was the one who tried to kill Moloy and also tried to kill Sneha. As soon as Mohini hears this, she tries to slap her; but Komolika hits the glass on her head and she faints. Komolika is adamant that she wants to kill everyone.

Anurag confesses his feelings to Prerna and makes the latter understand his enormous sacrifices in the last eight years. As Anurag fills Prerna's forehead with sindoor, the duo gets married and rejoices. Whereas, Komolika informs the goons to shoot them both.

